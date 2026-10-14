Two Richland Luxury Car Dealerships Have Suddenly Been Sold to New Owners

Two familiar luxury car dealerships in the Tri-Cities have a new owner, and the company behind the deal says it plans to stick around for the long haul.

Agere Automotive, a newly established automotive business based in Bellevue, has purchased BMW of Tri-Cities and Audi Tri-Cities. Both dealerships are located along Aaron Drive in Richland.

The dealership purchases are the company's first two acquisitions and are building an automotive presence in Washington.

New Owner Plans to Invest in Both Dealerships

Agere founder and CEO Kjell D. Schei says the company will maintain both dealerships' individual identities while investing in their future.

“Our intention is to be a long-term owner and employer in the Tri-Cities,” Schei said in an email to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business.

He said the company wants to retain and develop employees, improve the customer experience and build stronger relationships throughout the community.

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BMW and Audi will continue operating under their respective brands and manufacturer standards, but the new owner sees opportunities to share expertise behind the scenes. Some sections could cooperate on financial management, digital marketing, customer retention, and service operations.

Schei said the goal is to help both dealerships succeed without losing what makes each brand unique.

Millions Spent on Aaron Drive Properties

The financial terms of the overall business transaction weren't disclosed, but public property records show the real estate involved represents a big investment.

Agere purchased BMW of Tri-Cities' 2.8 acres at 935 and 955 Aaron Drive for $10.4 million. The property includes a dealership building measuring more than 19,000 square feet.

The company also purchased the Audi Tri-Cities property at 1125 Aaron Drive for $5.6 million. That site includes 1.37 acres and a 15,628-square-foot building.

Together, the reported property purchases total $16 million.

More Dealerships Could Be Coming

Schei has spent nearly 30 years working in automotive retail, and these first two acquisitions have a personal connection for him. BMW was his first car, while Audi was the first dealership brand he worked for early in his career.

The company says it has tw other dealership acquisitions in the works, with those deals expected to be completed in 2027.

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