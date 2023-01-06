Affidavit Reveals 3 Chilling Details About University of Idaho Killer

On January 5th, the full affidavit into the murder charges against accused Bryan Kohberger in the murder of four University of Idaho students was released to the public. Three chilling and frightening details released in that recent affidavit show just how cold-blooded the killer really was in the University of Idaho killings.

The Affidavit Shows Kohberger was Found by Locating His Car

Rumors about the way police managed to find Bryan Kohberger have been circulating, One popular theory was that they had compared DNA at the scene to an online genealogy database to find his relatives, but that now seems completely false. The details laid out by the affidavit show that authorities found Bryan Kohberger after looking for a white Elantra that was spotted at the crime scene. The owner of the vehicle matched the description of the killer given to police by one of the surviving roommates and the investigation grew from there.

"It's Ok, I'm Going to Help You"

The details that came from one of the surviving roommate's statements for me were the most shocking of the entire affidavit. Now we know the police think the killings took place around 4 am. After hearing cries in another part of the house, one surviving roommate identified as DM, says they heard a male voice say "it's ok, I'm going to help you" inside another roommate's room.

One Roommate Comes Face to Face with the Killer

That roommate looked out her door and described seeing a male figure that is 5'10" or taller, skinny but athletically built, having bushy eyebrows, dressed in black clothing, and wearing a mask that covered his mouth and nose. She spotted him after looking out her door to see what was causing the crying. The man also saw the roommate and walked right toward her as she describes being frozen in shock as he approached her.

The Killer Walks Right Towards Her as She is Frozen in Shock

The next detail revealed in the affidavit is probably the most shocking to me. Instead of hurting the roommate, the man walks right by her and out the sliding door leaving the apartment. After the man left, the roommate ran back to her room and locked the door. The roommate says she did not recognize the man and had never seen him before that night.

Another Chilling Fact We Learned from the Affidavit

After police managed to find Bryan Kohberger's car, they got a warrant to investigate his cell phone usage. They were able to find that he had been located up to 12 different times between June and November, near the scene of the crime. The data shows he was hanging out late evenings into the morning, possibly gathering information on his victims.

The Cell Phone Data Shows Kohberger Returned to the Scene After Killing

The court documents also show that Bryan Kohberger's phone was again at the scene of the crimes after the killings between 9:12 and 9:21 am. It is widely known that some killers like to return to the scene of the crime for different reasons. The FBI Crime Classification Manual says some killers return because of fear of being discovered and hiding in the crowd. You would think the fear would keep them away but it is exactly the opposite.

There is Still No Motive Listed in the Affidavit

Authorities have still not identified a motive for the killings but charges were arraigned in Latah County and Bryan Kohberger is being held in jail without bail until his trial. Hopefully, once the trial ends the families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin can have peace. You can read the entire affidavit yourself by clicking here.

