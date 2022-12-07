See Shocking Aerial 30 Car Pileup Pictures on I-90 Washington
I-90 is still closed after a 30-car pileup near Ellensburg around milepost 115. Police have released multiple pictures from the scene that are shocking. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm)
What New Information was Released About the I-90 30-car Pileup?
I-90 is still closed and is estimated to take a total of 10 to 12 hours before it can open according to police. At the time of writing this article, it has been almost 11 hours, so it could be open soon. (#UPDATE I-90 is now reported back open 4:45 pm) The police have identified freezing fog as the main contributor to the pileup on their Twitter account. See a gallery of released photos below.
Aerial Photos from 30-car Pileup on I-90 in Washington
Get full updates on a reopen schedule and see the original posts on the District 6 Police Twitter account here.
