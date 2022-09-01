Adorable Richland Home With A Face For Sale Only $1.5 Million

Just look at that face, isn't it cute? Don't you want to buy it? Every time I look at this house, I think it is looking back at me. It looks just like that face of a Goomba enemy in Mario games if you look closely. This house not only has a cute face but is also an amazing property with a dream closet for sale now for only $1.5 million!

If you don't like that face, you could close the shutters and it would look more like a Minion. Hold on, let me go get some loose change so I can pay for it. lol

"Welcome to 2315 Morency Drive in the beautiful Crested Hills subdivision. This home is a designer-owned, custom-built home. As soon as you turn down the private drive, lined with privacy greens, it opens up to this truly one-of-a-kind, beautiful home. Professionally landscaped front yard for privacy and peaceful memories. Gorgeous double front doors open up to your unobstructed 360 views. The large living room has wooden beams, a floor-to-ceiling rock fireplace with a wooden beam to match, and french doors out to the back deck. The kitchen has 6cm rough cut quartz countertops, and frameless, hand-glazed, and distressed soft close cabinets. The pantry is a DREAM with electrical outlets, a beverage space, and floor-to-ceiling storage. The master suite is on the main level with a huge master bathroom, corner tub, HUGE shower and a large master closet."

Explore the whole house including the amazing "dream closet" with the pictures below.

See $1.5 Million Richland House With A Face & A Dream Closet