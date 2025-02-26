A Year in 60 Seconds: Watch Snoqualmie Pass Wildlife Crossing Vid

Have you watched this 60 second time-lapse video released yesterday by Snoqualmie Pass?

Snoqualmie Pass Celebrates Another Year of Wildlife Crossings Over I-90

Snoqualmie Pass shared a video showcasing the success of the I-90 wildlife overcrossing over the past year that compresses an entire year of animal activity into a quick 60 seconds. It shows how important the overcrossing structures are in helping animals safely get over one of the busiest highways in the Pacific Northwest.

Throughout 2024, the crossing structures helped 5,615 animals cross over I-90 including 1,775 elk, 163 coyotes, 84 deer, and 3 hares(rabbits). It is another impressive year of wildlife protection adding to a total of 31,396 animals that have safely crossed I-90 in the past eleven years since the crossing was built. The video was shared by the Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account yesterday (February 25, 2025) and shows the diversity of wildlife using the crossings, with elk being the most frequent across.

The video also shows the changing seasons in the region with snow melting away in the spring, only to return again in the following winter. You can see the snow gradually melt in the spring with baby elk and deer crossing, then the snow starts to pile on again the following winter.

These overcrossing structures not only protect animals but also improve road safety by reducing collisions between wildlife and vehicles.

The crossings were built to help minimize the impacts of urban development like impassible highways on wildlife habitats. They are an important part of making sure animals can move freely across the highway without the dangers posed by speeding vehicles. Over the last 11 years, they have potentially eliminated over 30,000 car vs animal accidents and that is a big deal. Watch the video below.