A Sudden Strip Mall Fire Closed Streets This Morning in Bellevue

If you were near Crossroads Mall in Bellevue this morning, you probably witnessed all the commotion.

Around 9:40 a.m., the Bellevue Fire Department was called to an active fire in a strip mall. Smoke was visible from blocks away, but the good news is that no injuries were reported.

Fast Fire Team Response and Road Closures

Bellevue Fire quickly got to work, and according to their updates on X (formerly Twitter). After arriving on the scene, they tapped into a second hydrant on the north side of NE 8th Street.

That caused both directions of NE 8th to be temporarily shut down between the mall and Crossroads Park and made for some serious traffic headaches. The closure was necessary to get the fire under control as quickly as possible.

Bellevue Strip Mall Fire Declared Contained Within the Hour

Around 30 minutes after arriving, at 10:25 a.m., the fire was declared under control. For me, that's a pretty impressive response time. No word yet on the cause of the fire, but the quick action from the Bellevue Fire Department easily prevented much worse damage.

As of the latest update, westbound NE 8th Street has reopened, but eastbound lanes remain closed for now. Crews are still on scene handling cleanup and making sure the area is safe. If you're heading that way today, keep an eye on traffic updates and give crews space to finish their work.