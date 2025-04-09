A trailer full of carrots caught fire on I-90 near Kittitas, WA, causing a short road closure. There were no injuries reported, but it sure inspired a few jokes on social media!

X @wspd6pio X @wspd6pio loading... X @wspd6pio

Carrot Container Fire Shuts Down I-90 Near Kittitas, WA: A Veggie Crisis Averted

A semi-trailer caught fire near Kittitas, Washington, last Monday (April 7, 2025), causing a bit of excitement (and confusion). The trailer was hauling a huge load of carrots when it suddenly caught fire. The driver pulled over, temporarily shutting down the westbound lanes near milepost 115 around 12:36 PM. While crews tried to put out the fire, exit 115 was closed.

The road was eventually reopened, but the fire left behind a trail of both concern and comedy. Luckily, the fire was able to be contained without any serious injuries, but it did “spark” some humorous comments on social media. One funny question came from a user asking, “How do carrots catch fire?” A question that not even Bugs Bunny would have expected, and an answer we still have not received!

Getty Images Getty Images loading... Getty Images

Bugs Bunny Wouldn't Approve: Carrot Trailer Fire Closed I-90 Near Kittitas

Another made the hilarious observation, "Bugs Bunny is not going to be happy.” Obviously referencing the iconic cartoon character's love for the orange veggie. Others joked about the potential for an Easter disaster, “That’s one way to ruin an Easter carrot haul!”

The Washington State Patrol confirmed the driver of the semi was not cited for the fire, but it sure gave people online something to “chew on.” As for the carrots? From the pictures, they seem to be slightly more than charred and are most likely not even acceptable for any bunny's Easter grill. Well, they maybe would work for the charcoal.