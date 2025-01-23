A Dad’s Guide: Preparing My Teen for Driving on Washington Roads

As my daughter nears getting her driver’s license, these are the extra steps I am taking to help make sure she’s ready for the road.

Getting My Teen Ready to Have a Washington State Drivers License

As a dad with a daughter who’s about to start driving on Washington roads next year, I’m nervous. The thought of her behind the wheel brings up a mix of emotions. On one hand, it’s a huge milestone for her. On the other hand, the reality is that car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens in Washington. Most of these accidents are caused by preventable actions like distractions, speeding, or impaired driving.

I want to make sure my daughter has every chance to succeed and stay safe on the road. The first step for us is to talk about the importance of focused driving and staying alert. I’ve learned that even a few seconds of distraction can change everything suddenly. Washington State law is clear: teens with learner’s permits or intermediate licenses cannot use any wireless device while driving, and that is for a good reason. The only time when it’s allowed is during an emergency. Distracted driving isn’t just about texting, but also includes messing with the radio, chatting with friends, eating, or just letting her mind wander.

Another important factor in all this is speeding. Teens can feel invincible, and the stats are sobering. It’s important that we reinforce sticking to speed limits and adjusting to road conditions. I’ve seen firsthand how quickly things can go wrong when a driver isn’t paying attention to their speed or what is around them.

I’ve also found some great resources to guide us along the way. The Washington State Department of Transportation offers a variety of tools and resources that will help us both. We’re going to look at the Safe Driving Agreement and the Washington Driver Guide, which has important laws and tips for new drivers. We will check out other online resources like the National Safety Council’s Distracted Driving Course, which gives real-life examples and stats.

I’m also taking it a step further by having her practice driving in virtual reality using BeamNG, a game that simulates crashes with real-world physics. The VR experience offers a safe way for her to see firsthand just how quickly things can go wrong on the road. It’s incredibly immersive, and they have preloaded dangerous scenarios, like encountering wrong-way drivers or unsafe passing, so she can experience these high-risk situations without the real-world consequences. It’s a valuable tool to help her understand the potential dangers before getting behind the wheel for real if you already have a sim setup with VR.

My goal is to set my daughter up for success behind the wheel and be skilled enough to survive when things go wrong. I hope by combining education, practical experience, and open conversations, I will reduce her risks and make sure she’s ready for the road.