A Crane Reigns Over WA Terrain on a Stained WSDOT Train: A Poem

In Washington’s wild, where the skies meet the train, A crane stands proud with a stain in its reign.

A Crane Reigns Over WA Terrain on a Stained WSDOT Train

On a crisp, vibrant day along Washington's shores,

A sight so rare, it truly implores.

A crane stands tall, on a WSDOT train,

A symbol of strength, in the wind and rain.

Its feathers of white, a stark contrast to the stains,

They mark the train with water's lingering remains.

The train, though powerful, carries its marks,

Of weathered journeys through Washington valleys and parks.

In the distance, the waters shimmer and gleam,

Blue and green, like a painter’s dream.

The jagged rocks, with their sharp, rugged edges,

Stand guard below, by nature’s own pledges.

A sight from WSDOT that we’ll never forget,

A crane, a train, and nature’s duet.

In Washington’s wild, where the land meets the sea,

This picture will echo for all to see.

No, the image was NOT edited in any way, at least by me! Happy Holidays!