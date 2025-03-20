80 Miles of I-82 Closed to Motor Homes: High Wind Flip-Over Risks

Over 80 miles of I-82 have been restricted today to motor homes and larger vehicles because of high winds and the dangers of vehicles tipping over.

High Wind Warning on I-82 Causes Mobile Home Restrictions

The Washington State Department of Transportation has just issued a restriction for motor homes on I-82 because of high winds. The restriction is for both directions between milepost 82 at Prosser and milepost 132 at the Oregon state line, just over 80 miles.

The restriction is because of unusually strong winds making travel unsafe for larger, more vulnerable vehicles such as mobile homes or semi-trailers. While the WSDOT has not provided an estimated end time for the restriction, they are watching the situation and will issue more updates when the weather changes.

Travelers in the area are being asked to use extreme caution when driving on this section of I-82 if you are in large vehicles or towing large trailers. High winds make larger surface areas act like a sail and can cause sudden instability, changing of lanes, or tipping them over.

This wind warning, issued this morning (March 20, 2025), was last updated at 8:06 AM. WSDOT warns all drivers in the area to stay tuned for further updates and be very aware of large vehicles around them. Gusts of around 40 mph are expected to last through the night into Friday and Saturday expect gusts closer to 25 mph.

Useful Tips to Stay Safe in Washington's High Winds

Slow Down: Reducing your speed will help you maintain control of your vehicle if the wind grabs it suddenly, especially a larger vehicle like a truck or RV, which is more susceptible to gusts of wind.

Keep a Firm Grip on the Wheel: High winds can make steering more difficult at times. Keep both hands on the wheel and be ready for sudden gusts that could push your vehicle where you don't want to go.

Avoid Sudden Movements: When driving in windy conditions, make sure your lane changes and turns are gradual because jerky movements can make it harder to keep control.

Be Aware of Big Vehicles: Trucks, buses, and other large vehicles are more likely to being affected by wind. Give them plenty of space and be cautious when passing.

Secure Loose Items: Wind can quickly turn unsecured items on your vehicle into potential hazards for others. Make sure that all items are properly stored or tied down so they don't fly out in the wind.

Check Your Route: Before leaving, make sure to check for updated road conditions and weather reports. High winds can change suddenly, so it’s important to stay informed.