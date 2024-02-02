8 Urgent Product Recalls Issued for Washington State

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission has just issued 8 new and urgent product recalls for dangers including fire, burn, laceration, and Choking hazards.

8 New Urgent Product Recalls You Should Know

It is tough enough being a parent and keeping your kids safe without these unknown hazards around the home. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission just released a list of 8 products as February 2024 starts that could pose serious threats to your family like fire, burning, choking, or laceration. I put a complete list down below and links to each individual recall information page with more in-depth information in case you think it affects you.

8 USCPSC Product Safety Recalls