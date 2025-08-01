SR-702 Wildfire is Smaller, but Still Active and Dangerous in Pierce County

A brush fire near SR 702, about 3.6 miles northwest of Eatonville, is still active as of the latest update.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources, South Puget Sound Region (WASPS) is currently managing the still-active scene, now identified as Incident #2025-WASPS-000155, or the 702 Fire.

SR-702 Wildfire is Small but Still Burning

The wildfire has burned approximately 0.2 acres so far. That is relatively small in size, but is still uncontained and poses a threat with lots of foliage in the area. Crews from DNR, including engine E8141 and team VOIGT, remain on the scene to contain and stop the spread.

No containment percentage has been reported yet, but the location and conditions are being closely monitored. The area is experiencing mild weather with temperatures around 72°F, 66% humidity, and low wind speeds, a helpful combination for firefighting efforts.

Drivers in the SR-702 Area, Stay Alert

Although Trooper John Dattilo previously reported road closures on SR-702 between SR 7 and Christensen Muck Rd, current traffic conditions may vary as firefighters continue working. Drivers should still use caution in the area and be prepared for changes or delays.

Stay tuned to official updates from DNR and WSP as crews continue their response.

