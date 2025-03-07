Other NFL teams seem to have no problem keeping legendary players until retirement, but the Seahawks haven't shown that same loyalty in years, and I think I know why.

I’ve been a Seattle Seahawks fan since 1980, and for the last few decades, the month of March has been brutal for me. I see teams all around the league retiring their legendary players with the teams they belong to, while in Seattle, it has been the opposite. The Seahawks seem to push out players they should be embracing at the end of their careers. Both players and coaches alike have fallen victim to management decisions, often due to the perception that they’ve overstayed their welcome and need to go.

The link between all of these management decisions is John Schneider. Sure, it is not easy to make these decisions, but I have a hard time thinking of even one impactful player who retired in Seattle before they were injured. There have been many over the years, but these six are the most recent and maybe the saddest for Seahawks fans.

loading...

Tyler Lockett

Lockett is just the latest example of this issue. The Seahawks are already responsible for over half of his expected salary in 2025, and they’re saving less money by cutting him than they’d probably spend to replace him. His veteran leadership and situational awareness are worth far more than the cost of keeping him. This is one of the worst management decisions from the Seahawks I have seen in the last 15 years. Maybe trading for Percy Harvin was worse?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Bobby Wagner

Yes, Bobby Wagner was just signed for another contract by the Washington Commanders. Yes, the same team he led last year deep into the playoffs with one of the best Defenses of 2024. Yes, it must be nice to play for a team that SEES YOUR POTENTIAL. When Seattle pushed out Bobby, they spent much more money to replace him than it would have cost to just keep him. Then he went to the Rams (beat us up) and is now appreciated by the commanders. Imagine if the Seahawks were smart enough to keep him this whole time instead of casting him out while still in his prime. This cut or Locketts are the two worst, I think, in Franchise history.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

Pete Carroll

Look, I love our new coach, but I really wish Pete was allowed to retire in Seattle. Now, he’s building a new franchise in Las Vegas, bringing along many pieces from his time here in Seattle. The reason for the split, I believe, was Pete’s decision to protect his coaches after several disappointing seasons. The defense was truly really bad, and someone had to take the fall. Pete was that guy.

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles Getty Images loading...

Marshawn Lynch

Lynch always said he wanted to retire as an Oakland Raider, and did just that. However, I think that if he had gotten the ball in Super Bowl 49, he might have stuck around much longer. Lynch remains one of the most popular and beloved players in Seattle, not just from that championship team but in franchise history. I would have loved to see him retire in Seattle. One more thought: if he had gotten the ball at the end of that game, I believe he would have been named MVP instead of Tom Brady.

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Carolina Panthers v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

Richard Sherman

Another casualty from Super Bowl 49, Richard Sherman, is easily one of the most important and well-known players in franchise history. His breakup with the team is almost as legendary as his play. There was bad blood after the loss to the Patriots, and the relationship never recovered. After his Achilles injury and release, Sherman immediately signed with the 49ers to play against the Seahawks twice a year. He played well for years, defying expectations after the injury.

Super Bowl XL - Seattle Seahawks Media Day Getty Images loading...

Matt Hasselbeck

Matt tried to make it work with a new head coach, but Pete's changes were the primary reason for his separation from the Seahawks. I always felt they should have kept him on and allowed him to compete for the starting position. Instead, he played for the Titans before getting injured and then served as a backup for the Colts. Looking back, he likely would have lost the starting job to Wilson, but he would have been a great mentor.