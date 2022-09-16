5 Times Bigfoot Was Seen Recently In Washington State

I have never had a Bigfoot encounter in all my years of wandering and camping in the Northwest but would love to see one before I die. You might think that Bigfoot is not spotted anymore. You would be wrong because Bigfoot is still sighted in Washington State multiple times a year. Luckily, we have an organization that tracks and investigates these sightings called the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization or BFRO. Here are the last 5 times that Bigfoot was reported to be seen in Washington State.

Report # 74646 (Class B) Submitted by witness on Sunday, June 26, 2022. - EVENT June 20th- 23rd Chelan County LOCATION DETAILS: The cabin is at 18757 River Road. This is a rental cabin. "We rented a cabin on River Road on the Wenatchee River for four nights. I heard howling off and on from 1am-3am three nights in a row, and then wood knocking in between on the 3rd night. I have never heard sounds like that before. It was pretty windy outside, however the sound was not happening during the daytime." After filing the report BFRO Investigator Kevin Llewellyn did an investigation and interview of the incident.

"Night #1: The witness was awake, and two windows were open by her. She heard howls that came in groups from the forest to the west. She described them as a mix of a howl plus a woman screaming. There would be a howl short in duration followed by a longer howl. This would repeat followed by a pause of about thirty minutes, then more howls. The vocalizations were close and far. The witness believed it was one individual moving around rather than multiple individuals." Read the full investigation here.

Report # 74793 (Class B) Submitted by witness Brooke Laughlin on Sunday, August 7, 2022. EVENT Skamania County Forlorn Lakes, campsite number 1. The witness in this sighting stated: "Sleeping in my tent and woke up abruptly for seemingly no reason. Woke up to an unexplained adrenaline rush. Laying there I began to hear sounds coming from probably no more than 50 to 100 feet behind our tent. 5 or so sounds, like grunting whoops, although I'm not sure how to exactly describe the noise. It was like nothing I have ever heard before. This was not a human or regular animal noise. They were not screams. They were loud, but somewhat low pitch if that makes sense. There seemed to be two of these beings making these sounds at each other, not just one. After the grunting whoops, came several loud wood knocks. It was either wood on wood, or a very heavy fist on wood. It sounded like one of the beings knocked a few times, and another one responded with more knocks from down the way. I knew what I was hearing was unexplainable and I was terrified. I Iaid awake for about an hour of silence and was able to fall back asleep." You can read this full BFRO investigation here.

Report # 71773 (Class A) Submitted by witness Rudy Peone on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Highway 231 and Sanctuary Way Intersection - Springdale Wa. "Friday Oct 22, 9:40 pm I had just left our local school homecoming football game in Springdale Washington, with 2 of my children and a friend of theirs (2 High School freshman and a mid schooler). We were driving south on Highway 231 and as we approached Sanctuary Way (47.9763678, -117.7323568) just off the highway in the ditch I noticed a very large black "thing" in the tall yellow, uncut grass. I initially thought it may be a black wolf, so i slowed down and stared at it as we approached. By the time we drove to it, we were traveling about 35-40 MPH. As we reached it I was in shock and amazement as it was an ape like figure hunched down in the ditch staring right at me. From the crouched position he/she took two steps away from the road. It was almost as it was slow motion as it felt our eyes were locked and its head was on a swivel as we rolled by. I wished I had slammed on the brakes but we had 2 cars behind us and I was literally shocked. We turned at the first turnout available 60 yards up the road) let the cars go by and returned to the location but did not see or hear anything at all. I am still perplexed at this sighting as I clearly seen everything from Face, Head, Arms, Legs etc. They were all very well defined and covered with short hair/fur (with the exception of the lower forehead, eyes and nose." Read the full BFRO report for this sighting here.

Report # 67472 (Class B) Submitted by witness Jerry Gronau on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Center Road near Dabob Rd, Quilcene WA LOCATION DETAILS: Take Interstate (5) North Seattle to (Edmonds-Kingston) Ferry exit- take Ferry to Kingston. Get on WA Highway 104 NE and drive approximately 11-12 miles to Center loop mid-point and make a right on Center Road but it curves south under highway to or near Mile marker 3. "On August 20, 2020, in the evening about 8:10pm my girlfriend and I were in my truck heading to Collins Camp site in the ‘The Brothers Wilderness’ Olympic National Forest to camp for 4 days with my girlfriend’s sister and a few friends. We were on WA- 104 NE and came up to the Center Loop mid-point to get on Center Rd to head to the camp site. We made a right turn on to Center Rd, but it curves south under highway and driving for just a few minutes and coming out of a long curve to a long straightway, approaching mile marker (#3) moments passing side road called Dabob Road, a rock no bigger than a small apple came flying out of the tree line and hit my truck on the top of the hood near the passenger windshield wiper. I wanted to stop and get out investigate but my girlfriend was a bit nervous about stopping and did not want to stop. We continued to drive to our destination for a minute or two to process what just happened to us. Then we both spoke the word, “Bigfoot”! We both have no doubt in our minds that it was a Bigfoot that threw the rock. We believed it was not likely any kids throwing rocks due to the remoteness of the area or any close houses. The rock did not tumble off a cliff or hillside because the area was flat and due to the trajectory and speed of the rock, it came right at us. My girlfriend told me she saw something big and black at the tree line just before the rock hit. I did not see anything only the rock as it hit my truck. We both know the Olympics has tons of Bigfoot reports so I would not any doubt it was a Bigfoot that threw the rock. We pulled in to a gas station at 15 minutes later to get gas and I took a picture with my cell phone of the damage. We noticed an approximately (1) one inch chunk of paint missing where the rock hit. All the way to the campsite and for the next few days the thought of a Bigfoot throwing a rock and hitting my truck never left my mind and we continued to talk about it a lot." Read the full BFRO investigation here.

Report # 70737 (Class B) Submitted by witness Jeffrey Lasley on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The location is in Wenatchee National Forest 1.15 west of the end of NF-9701 and roughly 1 mile NW of Teanaway Butte. Cle Elum, Teanaway wilderness area. "I was hiking about 2-3 mile from our camp in Wenatchee National Forest and was sitting on a bluff that give an excellent view of the surrounding ridges. After a while of sitting and seeing nothing I hear a series of heavy sounding thuds that sound like they were in the rhythm of a person walking. I had no idea what it was. I thought maybe it was a deer bouncing away buy it didn't quite sound right. The thuds were almost cartoonish heavy and loud. Then about 5 minutes later I hear what sounds exactly like someone banging two rocks together. I was still deeply confused as to what the sound could be. It sounded like it was maybe 40 or 50 yards away just into the tree and brush, out of sight. I got up and grabbed my rifle and started down to where the sound was. When I was about 10 feet from the trees I had the sasquatch epiphany, so speak, realizing it might be sasquatch. Every hair on my body stood on end as I made my way immediately back to the top of the bluff. I was still hearing the rock banging, so I grabbed two rocks and banged them 3 times back at it. There was a pause and then I heard three bangs back. I went back and forth with this thing for about 10-15 minutes. It would mimics the number of bangs I would do. I do 2 bangs it does 2 bangs. I do 4 bangs it does 4 bangs. I was far too freaked out at this point two investigate further especially because it was getting dark. I made my way back to camp and shared the story. There's only one way to access that area and nobody else had been up there. My friends suggested maybe a bear was snapping its jaws but there was a nearby gut pile from a deer my brother had shot earlier that day that was untouched. If a bear was in the area I would think if would have investigated the guts. Later I had my dad stand about as far away from me as I thought the sounds were and had him bang two rocks. It sounded exactly the same. I'm not sure what it could have been other than a sasquatch. We were the only people camping up that road." Read the full investigation from this sighting here.

