5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?

#5 BIZZARRO ITALIAN CAFE 1307 N 46th St, Seattle, WA 98103 Described by the show "Bizzarro prides itself on its locally sourced seasonal menu and whimsical atmosphere. Guy licked his plate clean after diving into the linguini and clams with house made pancetta. The elk Bolognese was "monster tender" and not gamy at all. Customers also enjoy the puttanesca and organic lamb shank. Special Dishes: Linguini and Clams, Elk Bolognese, Puttanesca, Lamb Shank." Google reviews describe happy customers: "Fun, funky vibe, great people and service, and the food, oh dear God the food!!!" & "Great menu, reasonable prices, amazing atmosphere and upbeat staff!"

#4 NORTIC SMOKE BBQ 14908 S Keeney Rd, Spokane, WA 99224 Described by the show "Nordic Smoke is a barbeque food truck that combines classic Southern ‘cue with a Norwegian twist. Brothers, Dusty and Casey, turned their father’s backyard hobby into a thriving business by investing in an old hickory smoker from Mississippi. Their brisket, a standout, is injected with beer butter and then smoked for 14 hours. Special Dishes: Brisket, Pork Spare Ribs, BBQ Beans." The google reviews are good however they only have 6 reviews, the lowest at a 4.7 rating. "The meat was so delicious and flavorful, the beans were amazing."

#3 VINNY'S BAKERY 1107 W Lewis St, Pasco, WA 99301 Described by the show "Owner Vinny Marim and his son Charlie are serving sweet and savory specialties at this bakery in Pasco, Washington. The Cuban Sandwich is a standout, made on house-made baguette with slow-roasted pork, slathered with their house-made hot sauce, ham and Swiss cheese. Special Dishes: Cuban Sandwich, Vinny’s Chicken Sandwich." Vinny's comes in at number 3 having the 2nd most reviews tied at 4.7 rating. "My go to place for comfort bread and yummy sandwiches." & "The bread is light and crispy and soft, and the meat was also thin and crispy."

#2 WOOD SHOP BBQ 2513 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA 98144 Described by the show "Owners Matt Davis and James Barrington brought the best of Kansas- and Texas-style BBQ to Seattle with this family-friendly joint. Their formula is simple: tender meats smoked in solid Hickory for maximum flavor. The menu features meat by the pound (which includes a killer brisket), pork spare ribs, smoked wings, sandwiches, mac and cheese bowls and a variety of classic BBQ sides. Special Dishes: Pork Spareribs, Texas-Style Brisket." Wood Shop BBQ has the most reviews (1,282) while holding a total rating of 4.7. "Love this place, great staff, really good beer selection and very tasty BBQ!!" & "Amazing bbq. Meat is tender and juicy. It’s a great pet friendly patio with a cover. Staffs clean tables well after use. Highly recommended!"

#1 ONCE UPON A THYME 1090 NW State Ave, Chehalis, WA 98532 Your number one rated restaurant is described by the show "This quaint and cute restaurant serves lunch, with vegetarian and vegan options, in a friendly space that is also home to a retail store, a garden and office spaces. The dishes are made from scratch, with a few patrons can purchase for carry-out or learn to make for themselves through cooking classes offered at the restaurant." They are the only 4.8 out of 5.0 rated spot on the list making them the undisputed #1 location. "Great quaint place excellent food, customer service and portion size" & "Friendly staff and AMAZINGLY delicious farm-to-table style meals and desserts!!"

