Early this morning around 5 am near Bothell, a pedestrian was hit and killed by traffic, and traffic is still closed on the highway.

WSP Reports Fatal Pedestrian Accident Around 5 Am This Morning

Washington State Trooper Kelsey Hardin posted on Twitter this morning that a pedestrian had been killed on southbound I-405. The accident happened just north of SR-527 near Bothell Washington. All lanes going southbound on I-405 in the area are closed until further notice.

Over Two Miles of Backup Traffic on I-405

The accident closed the highway causing miles of traffic jams on a busy Tuesday morning. According to some reports over 5 miles of I-405 are now closed because of the accident. Mimi Jung from King5 posted an update on Twitter about the closure.

Komo News also posted an update with a warning about how the slowdown can also affect I-5 for slowdowns.

WSDOT Updates Closures on More Ramps

The Washington State Department of Transportation gave updates on their Twitter account that other ramps were also closed because of the pedestrian fatality this morning. All southbound ramps to I-405 from I-5 are closed, also the SR-525 ramp to southbound I-405 is closed. There is no estimated time for reopening and they advise to find other routes around the area today. Follow WSDOT Traffic on Twitter for updates as they happen.