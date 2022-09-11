4 Year Old Yakima Child Still Missing: Large Hunt Underway

"The child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911"

A 4 year old child is still missing after being reported Saturday night from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima according to news reports. Those reports also say "YPD Chief Matthew Murray posted an update on Facebook late Saturday night saying the child’s family spent about 15 minutes searching for the 4-year-old before calling 911."

**UPDATE: 8:50pm**

Search and rescue has been activated. 2 drones in the air on search as well.

MISSING CHILD: 4 year Lucian was last seen at approx 7:15pm near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park @yakimagreenway. He was wearing blue shorts and blue shirt with a shark on it. Large police presence in the area, please call 911 if you see Lucian.

If you have any information about this missing child or would like to volunteer to help find him, contact the Yakima Sheriff's Office here.