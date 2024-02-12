Washington made a strong showing on the list with 4 cities placed in the Top 100 Best Pizza ranking, with 5 more in the Top 250!

Pizzello Ranks 9 Washington State Cities for the Best Pizza

Doesn't everyone love pizza? I personally can not think of one person I know who does not like at least one kind of pizza. It is one of the most popular and universal foods on the planet and can be found in most cities around the world. Recently, the pizza-focused website Pizzello just released a list of the best 250 cities in the United States to find amazing pizza. Washington State is mostly known for seafood and coffee but is now starting to get noticed for quality pizza.

The Top 10: Pizzello Best Cities in America for Pizza

I was not surprised that New York takes the top spot, having a rich and well-known history with "New York" style fold-&-eat pizza. However, I was surprised that the second most famous US city for pizza was left off the top 10 at number 11, Chicago. The rest of the top 10 were awarded to #1 NYC (4.68), #2 Tulsa, Oklahoma (4.65), #3 Los Angeles, California (4.63), #4 Peoria, Arizona (4.61), #5 Jonesboro, Arkansas (4.6), #6 Fullerton, California (4.59), #7 Iowa City, Iowa (4.57), #8 Glendale, Arizona (4.56), #9 Albuquerque, New Mexico (4.55), #10 Denver, Colorado (4.54).

Washington State: The 9 Best Cities for Pizza

Washington State made a pretty strong showing on the list with 9 cities placing in the top 250. The biggest surprise for me was Kennewick coming in at #64 in America, even though I do know of some great places. If you want to see which 5 I think are the best in the Tri-Cities area, click here. So which 9 cities in Washington State have the best pizza according to Pizzello?

The 9 Best Washington State Cities for Pizza

You can read the entire list and the methodology used to make it by clicking here at Pizzello.com.