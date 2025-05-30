4 Overlooked Draft Picks Seattle Seahawks Fans Should Be Excited About

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, and I do not know if I have ever been more excited about a past Seattle Seahawks draft class.

The team focused on both offense and defense, but more than anything, focused on players who were special in some way. There has been plenty of talk (for good reason) about Grey Zabel and Jalen Milroe, but there are four other overlooked players I think could impact the Seahawks even more.

1. Nick Emmanwori – Safety, South Carolina (Round 1, Pick 18)

Emmanwori is my favorite pick of the draft. He is a physical, quick, playmaking safety who brings a Kam Chancellor-like presence to Seattle’s secondary. The Seahawks MOVED UP to get him, and I can't remember the last time they did that.

When I say Kam-like, he is 6'3" and weighs nearly 230 pounds, but ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and posted a 43-inch vertical leap at the combine. He has the size and aggression of Kam but runs a 4.38! That is like having a Mack truck as fast as a Ferrari.

Emmanwori showed really great ability to jump on the ball and create turnovers. I predict his combination of size, speed, and ball skills will make him a cornerstone piece of the Seahawks' defense for years to come.

2. Elijah Arroyo – Tight End, Miami (FL) (Round 2, Pick 50)

The Seahawks needed a fresh face at tight end, and Arroyo might be an even better option. He’s an athletic pass-catcher with strong hands and solid route-running ability.

Injuries slowed his college career, but when healthy had big-play potential and showed an ability to stretch the field. His athleticism will make him a valuable red zone weapon and should stretch the field to open underneath throws to #10 and #11. (Cooper Kupp & Jaxon Smith-Njigba)

3. Rylie Mills – Defensive Tackle, Notre Dame (Round 5, Pick 142)

Mills is a disruptive interior lineman with great size and power. The first thing I ever saw on Rylie was a picture of him wearing a black tank top with the phrase “I hate QBs” simply in white. I knew I would love him from that moment on. I didn't even have to read any more.

At Notre Dame, he was a reliable force against both the run and the pass with versatility that should earn him playing time early in the season. He adds much-needed depth to Seattle’s defensive front and could grow into a star on an already talented defensive line.

4. Damien Martinez – Running Back, Miami (FL) (Round 7, Pick 223)

A late-round steal? BeastMode 2.0? " Possibly, if you look at the numbers. Martinez was incredibly productive in college and was at or over 1,000 yards rushing in his last 3 seasons. He actually said in a recent interview, "another Beast Mode 2.0" is coming to Seattle.

He is big, has good vision, a punishing running style, and sure looks like a specific Seahawks great when he runs. Martinez runs low to the ground, bounces off contact, and knows how to move the chains. Seattle needs to make the ground game a priority again, and this might be the perfect player to do it.