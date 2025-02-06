4 Must-Know Driving Tips to Stay Safe Around Washington Snowplows

WSDOT has 4 simple tips to keep you safe driving around snowplows on Washington highways!

X @WSDOT_East, Canva-Getty X @WSDOT_East, Canva-Getty loading...

Staying Safe Around Snow Plows: Essential Tips for Winter Driving

As winter weather continues, remember to take extra precautions when sharing the road with snowplows. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) operates around 550 snow-fighting vehicles to clear 18,600 lane miles of state highways, and they play a big role in keeping the roads safe. Obviously, they have witnessed behaviors on highways making things unsafe for both regular drivers and WSDOT workers. They hope if everyone can learn these 4 simple tips, tragedies can be avoided in the future.

1. Where’s the Plow? Don’t Crowd the Plow!

WSDOT’s fleet of plows covers a large area, often working between 40 and 100 miles of roadway in one direction and need space to operate safely. Remember not to crowd the plow and maintain a safe distance, allowing the snowplow driver the room they need to do their job. In snowy winter conditions, visibility is challenging and getting too close to the plow can be extremely dangerous. WSDOT says to stay behind the plow and never try to pass it, especially in poor weather.

2. Stay Alert Around Plows!

When you’re driving near a plow, keep your eyes peeled and your speed in check. Plows clear the centerline of two-lane highways to help guide drivers safely through the wintery roads. If you’re approaching a plow coming from the opposite direction, slow down and move over as much as possible to give the plow plenty of space. Never pass a plow (or any car) on the right. Also remember that if you can’t see the plow driver’s mirrors, they can’t see you either. Snowplows can also make sudden, erratic movements to avoid obstacles such as guardrails or signs.

3. We Go Slow, So You Can Go

WSDOT plows travel at speeds of 35 mph or less when treating the roadways, but there is a good reason. This slower pace makes sure the de-icing materials or sand they spread stay in the lanes gets applied effectively. When plows drive too fast, material is scattered, and more treatments are needed which wastes both time and resources. By keeping your distance and being patient, you help the plow maintain its efficiency and keep safer driving conditions for everyone.

4. Don’t Assume a Snowplow Driver Can See You

Understand that snowplow drivers have limited visibility, especially during heavy snowfalls when the snow can cover the windows or create blind spots. They also have a wing plow attached to the side of the truck, which can make it even harder to see vehicles. It’s best to avoid passing a snowplow whenever possible. If you absolutely must pass, ensure you’re at least two lanes away and proceed with caution. Also, be aware of flying snow, spray, and materials from the plow that can reduce visibility and make passing more hazardous.

Winter driving requires patience and awareness, especially around snowplows. By following these simple safety tips on Washington roads, you can help everyone get where they need to go safely.