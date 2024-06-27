Get Ready! 4 Miles of I-5 WILL be Completely Closed This Weekend

If you plan on traveling on I-5 through the Portland area this weekend, you should change your plans now and find another way around.

Yes, 4 Miles of I-5 Will Be Completely Closed This Weekend

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced a full closure of both northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 from Friday night, June 28, at 9 p.m. until Monday morning, July 1, at 5 a.m. The closure affects about 4 miles of highway south of downtown Portland and will impact crucial sections of the highway for travelers.

The closure is part of a comprehensive effort by ODOT to improve the I-5 bridge over SW 26th Avenue and to replace the aging bridge structure. Scheduled to continue through fall 2024, this phase of construction aims to bring the bridge up to current seismic standards and will ensure long-term reliability for commuters and travelers in the future.

The I-5 Closure will Affect These Areas:

-Southbound I-5, closed between the SW Terwilliger Blvd. off-ramp and the SW Capitol Hwy on-ramp.

-Northbound I-5, closed between the SW Barbur Blvd off-ramp and the SW Terwilliger Blvd on-ramp.

-Additionally, several on-ramps will be closed to prevent access to I-5 during the construction. Southbound closures include ramps from S Harbor Drive and the Interstate 405 southbound exchange to southbound I-5. Northbound closures include SW Spring Garden Street, SW Capitol Highway, OR99W/SW Barbur Blvd, SW Haines Street, and Kruse Way.

To help with traffic congestion, ODOT has established both regional and local detour routes. Regional detours will direct traffic onto I-205, U.S. 26, I-405, and OR 217, while a signed local detour will guide drivers via SW Barbur Blvd. Even with these measures, heavy congestion and delays are expected all weekend.

I-5 Closure Impact and Timeline

The ongoing construction on the I-5 bridge over SW 26th Avenue which started in April, is expected to continue until fall 2024. The 4-mile closure of I-5 this weekend represents an important phase in the project, allowing crews to safely remove and replace portions of the bridge deck. This process is projected to save approximately $5.5 million in costs and speed up completion by six months compared to older traditional methods. However, a complete closure is needed to accomplish this goal safely.

How the Surrounding Community Will Be Affected

Recognizing the potential impact on the surrounding community, ODOT has created measures to minimize the impacts of the construction project on the surrounding communities. An important pedestrian pathway will be maintained during the closures, including signage to help with safety for pedestrians and cyclists. There will be nighttime construction activities, including preparatory work and lane closures on I-5, to minimize noise levels and help minimize nighttime disruptions for people living and working around the site. Residents who are concerned about the construction noise can contact ODOT's 24/7 nighttime noise hotline at 503-276-7892.

The complete closure of I-5 this weekend will be a nightmare, but the long-term benefits of these infrastructure improvements like enhanced safety, reduced environmental impact, and improved traffic flow will be a huge improvement when completed in fall 2024. For real-time updates and detailed detour information, residents and commuters are encouraged to visit ODOT's official website or follow @OregonDOT on social media. As Portland continues to grow, projects like the I-5 closure and bridge improvements this weekend are essential to maintaining and enhancing the region's infrastructure and ensuring safe and efficient travel for everyone. Try and remember, it is only ONE WEEKEND!