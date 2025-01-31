3 Washington State Fans: Most Likely to Take Fandom to the Grave

Washington State fans aren't just loyal, they’re so dedicated that some carry their team pride beyond the grave.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Unbreakable Dedication of Washington State Sports Fans

As a Washington State fan, it’s no secret that Washington has some of the most passionate fans in the country. The latest survey results only reaffirm what I already know, we take our team spirit seriously. In a recent survey of 3,021 die-hard sports fans, fans of the Seattle Seahawks, Washington State Cougars, and Gonzaga Bulldogs all landed in the top 100 of fans who are so dedicated they’d want their team’s flag or memorabilia included in their final farewell after they die. Yeah, I fall into that group for sure.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Seattle Seahawks: #26

First, let’s talk about the team closest to my heart, the Seahawks at #26. If you’ve ever been to a game at Lumen Field, you already know what I am talking about. Seattle Seahawks fans, known now as the 12s (was the 12th Man for years), prove the phrase isn’t just a catchy slogan. Seattle is one of the loudest places in the NFL. The thought of having a Seahawks flag draped over your coffin or having your team memorabilia cremated with you after you’re gone? Yeah, that’s exactly the kind of unwavering commitment that defines me and other Seahawks die-hard fans I know.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Washington State Cougars: #89

Cougs know that loyalty runs deep, too. WSU came in at #89 on the list, and if you’re a Washington State University fan or alumni, you’ll get why. I am a WSU alumnus and admit it has been hard being a fan. The phrase “Coug it” became famous then, but that makes us a committed fan base. We have a community that’s tight-knit because we have had to be. I once had a Husky fan tell me I must be in pain if I was a WSU fan. Years later I would have to agree that some have been painful (Apple Cup for the last decade) but still worth it. Travel to Pullman for a game, and you’ll find Cougar pride everywhere with crimson and gray flags waving proudly. For some, that bond doesn’t end when life does. Nope, we’re taking that Cougar pride to the afterlife.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Gonzaga Bulldogs: #97

Then there are the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who came in at #97. Some say that Gonzaga is the only reason anyone in the rest of the world knows how to pronounce Spokane. (Gone-Za-Ga) Gonzaga has gone from being the underdogs to a college basketball powerhouse, so it’s no surprise that their fans are loyal. I also root for the Zags and as a Washington fan, I get it. From the gym to the grave, it’s clear that the Gonzaga fan base isn’t going anywhere.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Washington Huskies Are MIA

Now, I’ve got to say as a Washington State Cougar, one thing that stands out to me in this survey is the lack of the University of Washington Huskies. They’re one of the biggest teams in the state, so it’s weird not to see them somewhere in the top 100. Hmm, maybe the person gathering the data for the study is a Cougar. Just kidding by the way, we love ya Huskies. It is a shame you didn't make the list but we all know you are worthy. You can read the entire survey from gamblingngo.com by clicking here.