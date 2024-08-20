Expect a tough commute this weekend as major road closures hit I-405, SR 167, and SR 520 starting Thursday night, disrupting travel across the Puget Sound region.

Washington Weekend Road Closures Will Cause Triple Trouble

Travelers in the Puget Sound region should brace for big disruptions this weekend as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) starts several major road closures for construction projects. From August 22 to August 26, parts of key highways including Interstate 405 (I-405), State Route 167 (SR-167), and State Route 520 (SR-520) will experience full lane closures, impacting commutes and travel plans across the area.

Closures This Week: I-405, SR-167, SR-520

The most significant disruption begins with a full closure of southbound I-405 between Interstate 90 and Coal Creek Parkway Southeast. This closure will start at 11:30 p.m. this Thursday, August 22, and continue until 4 a.m. on Friday, August 23. This closure is due to the removal of a sign bridge as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project. The closure will also affect the I-90 on and off-ramps and the southbound I-405 off-ramp to Coal Creek Parkway Southeast, with signed detours in place to guide drivers.

Following this, the weekend brings a series of full closures along both northbound and southbound routes. From 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 23, until 4 a.m. on Monday, August 26, northbound I-405 will be closed from SR\-167 in Renton to SR-169. The closure will also impact the SR 167 on-ramp to northbound I-405 and the northbound I-405 off-ramp to SR-169, with detours provided.

SR-167 Full Closures This Week

Simultaneously, southbound SR 167 will be closed from SR 516 in Kent to South 277th Street. This closure will begin as early as 8 p.m. on August 23 and end at 4 a.m. on August 26. The affected ramps include the SR 516 on-ramp to southbound SR 167 and the southbound SR 167 off-ramp to South 277th Street. Crews will replace pavement panels and work on repaving and bridge improvements in these areas.

SR-520 Closures Through August 26, 2024

In addition to the I-405 and SR-167 closures, SR-520 will also face full closures from 11 p.m. on August 23 to 5 a.m. on August 26. This closure stretches from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill, impacting all associated on and off-ramps. The SR-520 Trail will be closed to bicyclists and pedestrians during this period. Travelers are advised to check the SR-520 Montlake Project webpage for additional information.

Implications for Seattle Weekend Travelers

These closures are part of broader infrastructure improvements that are hoping to help reduce congestion and improve travel reliability. The I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes Project is expected to improve traffic flow by adding new lanes and integrating them with existing express toll lanes. Due to the extensive nature of these closures, travelers are encouraged to plan and avoid those areas if possible. The detour routes may not accommodate the usual traffic volumes, so it's wise to travel during off-peak hours or postpone nonessential trips. Read more about WSDOT construction projects at wsdot.wa.gov.