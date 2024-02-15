Up to 25 Inches of Snow Forecast This Week in Washington Passes

It feels like winter is over to me, but it is definitely not in these Washington State Mountain passes.

Washington State Mountain Passes: Heavy Snow Expected Before Friday

There are two main and highly traveled Washington State mountain passes forecast to get "feet" of snow by this Friday. A large storm is moving into the area late Tuesday or Wednesday bringing possible heavy snowfall to multiple areas of the Cascade Mountain range. Some areas are expecting from 15 to 25 inches of snow before Friday morning. Those latest projected snowfall amounts are just the start of a storm that could last throughout the weekend. By the time it is over, expect snowfall amount much larger than 25 inches. The detailed extended forecast with snowfall projections only goes until Thursday with this storm expected to last until Monday. The low-elevation sections around the Cascade Mountain passes could get limited snow but much accumulation is not expected with higher than freezing temps.

Washington State Pass Snow Report: February 12-15, 2024

