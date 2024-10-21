2024 Crash Data: Which Tri-Cities City is the Safest to Drive?

If you were to guess, which city in the Tri-Cities are you least likely to get in a car crash?

Tri-Cities Car Crash Safety: A Comparative Analysis for 2024

Car crashes continue to be a pressing safety concern across Washington State, and the Tri-Cities, made up of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, and now West Richland. You would think all 4 nearby cities would be similar but actually have large variations in their crash statistics for 2024 so far. With a combined population of around 252,675, the Tri-Cities collectively reported 2,190 crashes so far in 2024. A closer look at the severity of these incidents reveals interesting insights into which area is the safest to drive.

Tri-Cities Washington Crash Statistics Overview

The Washington State Department of Transportation has a website where you can search and bring up all kinds of traffic and crash data by city, county, or region. When looking at 2024 so far, Kennewick has reported a total of 822 crashes. The good news is that among those crashes there were no fatalities, but 19 individuals sustained serious injuries. Also, 179 people reported non-serious injuries, which included both minor and possible injuries. This results in a crash rate of approximately 0.0094 per person, the second highest in the area.

Pasco reported 686 crashes so far in 2024, which include four tragic fatalities. 13 serious injuries were reported, and another 186 individuals reported non-serious injuries. The crash rate in Pasco is about 0.0083 per person.

Richland has had 632 crashes so far in 2024, with two fatalities and 21 serious injuries. The number of non-serious injuries was 144. This city's crash rate stands at around 0.0098 per person, indicating a higher risk of serious outcomes compared to others in the Tri-Cities even though the total was almost 200 less than Kennewick.

West Richland distinguished itself as the safest city with only 50 total crashes this year. There was one fatality but just one serious injury crash, and 14 individuals reported non-serious injuries. West Richland's remarkably low crash rate of 0.0026 per person is one of the lowest in the state.

Even being right next to each other, Richland and West Richland could not be more different. West Richland’s low number of crashes and minimal serious injuries highlight its safety, while Richland’s higher incidence of serious injuries suggests a concerning trend in accidents.

Comparison with Other Washington State Cities

When we compare the Tri-Cities to larger cities in Washington State, other differences emerge:

Yakima reported 1,220 crashes, including two fatalities and 19 serious injuries. Also, 309 individuals experienced non-serious injuries. This results in a crash rate of approximately 0.0126 per person, making Yakima the least safe in terms of crash frequency.

Spokane faced 2,117 crashes, with 18 fatalities and a staggering 85 serious injuries. The city also recorded 683 non-serious injuries, yielding a crash rate of about 0.0092 per person. Spokane’s high number of serious injuries reflects a significant safety concern.

Seattle, with its vast population, had 4,561 crashes, resulting in 28 fatalities and 162 serious injuries. Despite these alarming totals, the crash rate stands at approximately 0.0060 per person, indicating relatively effective management of traffic safety compared to its larger population.

The Tri-Cities present a mixed picture of road safety. West Richland stands out as the safest, with the lowest crash rate and few serious injuries. However, Richland shows a concerning trend with a higher rate of serious injuries. Compared to Yakima, Spokane, and Seattle, the Tri-Cities generally perform well, particularly with West Richland leading in safety metrics. Go through the data yourself and run your own crash data for your area at remoteapps.wsdot.wa.gov.