RANKED: 19 Wildfires Burning in Washington, Oregon, & California

The west coast is getting hit badly with wildfires, but which of these 19 fires is the worst?

West Coast Wildfire Season Starts

Another hot summer brings another smokey fire season now fully underway on the west coast of the United States. California, Oregon, and Washington are all struggling with wildfires with 19 large fires currently burning today (Tuesday, July 18, 2023). The NWCC report that over 24,493 acres have already burned in Washington State alone. California is not far behind with 21,743 acres burned so far in 2023. Oregon has about half the acres burned of Washington and California with 10,043 so far this year. That makes the total for all 3 states at over 56,000 acres burned in 2023 and we haven't hit the worst of it yet. Peak fire season just started with the worst months being from July through September. So where are the worst wildfires burning right now on the west coast?

The 19 Worst Wildfires Burning Now in WA, OR, & CA These are the worst 19 wildfires currently burning in Washington, Oregon, and California.

You can find out more information about all of these fires at Air Now.