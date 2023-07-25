Get to know these 9 different H1 hydroplane drivers this year, including 2 rookies!

The 2023 Water Follies Columbia Cup in Tri-Cities, Washington

The 2023 Water Follies Columbia Cup is taking over Tri-Cities this weekend! As a fan watching from the shore, it can be hard to tell much about the drivers and teams that make this yearly event so special. These "weekend warriors" spend most of their free time and money on this sport that most of us only get to see from about 100 feet away as they speed by at over 150 mph. There are 9 different H1 Unlimited Hydroplane drivers belonging to 6 different racing teams competing this year for the Columbia Cup.

The 2023 H1 Unlimited Season so Far

The 2023 H1 Unlimited racing season has been rough on most racing teams. In the two races held so far, there have been multiple crashes & flips but luckily no injuries. For the Southern Cup in Guntersville, Alabama at the end of June, the final heat was stopped after Andrew Tate, who was driving the U-91, flipped and went upside down in turn 1. The U-40 collided with the U-91 causing damage to both boats and the race was canceled mostly because of thunderstorms in the area after the crash. The preliminary heats decided the winner with Corey Peabody winning for his second straight year.

Thunderstorm & Flipping Issues in 2023

The 2nd race of the season in Madison, Indiana for the Indiana Governor's Cup ended almost the same as the 1st race. Just like before, thunderstorms caused an early end to racing after another accident in the final heat. The U-40 driven by Dustin Echols flipped but was not seriously injured. This was the 2nd year in a row that the final heat was stopped because a boat flipped at Madison. Thunderstorms delayed racing the entire weekend and were the reason officials called the race early. The winner was named J. Michael Kelly based on earlier preliminary heats. All 9 drivers will be in town this weekend to try and capture the Columbia Cup. Learn all about them, the teams they drive for, and the history of the boats below.