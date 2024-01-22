2023 Viral Cups Made by Washington Co. Likely Live in Your Home

I had never heard of this suddenly successful Washington company but after looking I realized that I have 3 or 4 bottles they make in my own home.

Washington Based Bottle Company Grows from $10 to $750 Million

I had never even heard of this sought-after and recently viral Washington business until last week. My wife suggested that I write a story about this very popular water bottle that both she and our daughter love. I am not sure if she mentioned they were from Washington State or not, but I kinda moved on, wrote about something else, and forgot about the conversation. Then I started seeing them everywhere and noticed stories about the Washington bottle company whose product had not only become viral but is now strongly sought after by ravaging fans. Two of those fans live inside the walls of my house.

Stanley Bottle: Seattle-based Company

Ask any teenager or any woman you know who loves Starbucks gear and water bottles if they have heard of Stanley Bottles or Stanley Cups. I bet they will own not one, but multiple. It is almost as likely that they would be carrying one on their person with over $750,000,000 in sales for 2023 alone. Before a few weeks ago, the only Stanley Cup I had heard of had to do with hockey. The cups and bottles and not only high quality, look great, but also fit in the cup holders of cars, unlike most other 16-ounce bottles. The company has grown from around $70 million in sales for 2019 to ten times that amount by increasing sales to women and teens. Stanley Bottle, which was founded back in 1913, was primarily focused on and marketed to men. The now beloved all-steel flask was invented by the founder, William Stanley Jr., as an alternative to glass. The company was not an original Seattle company, however, it was founded in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and then sold to another Seattle-based company in 2002.

Stanley Bottle Switches Focus on Women and Profits

In 2019 the company was struggling to sell the original 16-ounce Quencher until switching the target focus group. After a trial run of working with a website that sells women's products online, they decided to target the female market. That move meant offering many more color options and styles and has led to Stanley Bottle growing into one of the most popular brands in America today. Stanley Bottle has done campaigns with Starbucks among other popular female-oriented brands and has also made their product varieties rare. The quality of their product in combination with its rarity has worked to make an almost viral event when new cups are announced. Stanley Bottle fans flock quickly to grab the next "thing" and add it to their already growing collection. One good example of that focus is the GO EVERYDAY WINE TUMBLER pictured above. Yes, they make a tumbler just for wine. If you are like me and just now heard about Stanley Cups, ask a lady in your life if they have and I guarantee they will say yes. Just be prepared to be stuck talking about colorful bottles for a while, because once it is opened that excitement will keep spilling out until the entire bottle of excitement is empty. That might take a while. See all the options they offer for yourself now at Stanley1913.com.