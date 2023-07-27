This weekend is the 56th Tri-City Water Follies Columbia Cup and with all the fun comes some local closures that you should know about.

2023 Water Follies Weekend Closures

The hydroplane races are back again with the 56th running of the Water Follies Columbia Cup. In order to maintain the safety of the race teams and the crowds, some roads, exits or on ramps, and local paths are closed for the event all weekend. Some of those closures are happening as early as 8 am today.

Columbia Park is Closed Unless You Have...

If you want to get to Columbia Park without a ticket to Water Follies or press credentials, it is just not possible. According to press releases by Tri-City Water Follies, Columbia Park will be closed for normal use starting today at 8 am (Thursday, July 27, 2023). They specifically say "Columbia Park will be closed from the Blue Bridge to Edison Street in Kennewick beginning Thursday, July 27 at 8 am through Sunday, July 30th at 7:00 pm." Remember Friday is free for everyone all day but you will need either a ticket or credentials to enter Columbia Park on the weekend. All people with tickets or press credentials can still enter through the main entrance to Columbia Park off 240.

All Boat Travel is Area is Restricted

If you are planning to watch the races from your boat, you might have a problem because they are closing the area off to local boat traffic all weekend. The press release says that "The Columbia River will be closed to boat traffic Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6 am to 6 pm." Wade Park is also closed from the Blue Bride to Road 60 on the Pasco side of the course on both Saturday and Sunday but open to everyone on Friday. Also, the walking/bike Public Park paths on both the Kennewick and Pasco sides of the river near the course will be closed to both pedestrians and bicyclists all weekend. For more information go to WaterFollies.com.