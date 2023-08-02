2023 Seattle Seafair: Catch Up & Meet All 9 Drivers This Weekend

Get to know these 9 different H1 hydroplane drivers this year at Seafair, including possibly 3 rookies!

2023 Seafair in Seattle, Washington

2023 Seafair is taking over Seattle this weekend but I am sure you already know that! As a fan watching from the shore, it can be hard to tell much about the drivers and teams that make this yearly event so special. These "weekend warriors" spend most of their free time and money on this sport that most of us only get to see from at least 100 feet away as they speed by at over 180 mph. There are 9 different H1 Unlimited Hydroplane drivers belonging to 6 different racing teams competing this year for the Gold Cup. 3 of those drivers are rookies this year, one of which is the son of a famous hydroplane driver that is also racing this weekend.

The 2023 H1 Unlimited Season so Far: Guntersville

The 2023 H1 Unlimited racing season has been rough on most racing teams. In the two races held so far, there have been multiple crashes & flips but luckily no injuries. For the Southern Cup in Guntersville, Alabama at the end of June, the final heat was stopped after Andrew Tate, who was driving the U-91, flipped and went upside down in turn 1. The U-40 collided with the U-91 causing damage to both boats and the race was canceled mostly because of thunderstorms in the area after the crash. The preliminary heats decided the winner with Corey Peabody winning for his second straight year.

Thunderstorms & Blow-Overs: Madison, Indiana

The 2nd race of the season in Madison, Indiana for the Indiana Governor's Cup ended almost the same as the 1st race. Just like before, thunderstorms caused an early end to racing after another accident in the final heat. The U-40 driven by Dustin Echols flipped but was not seriously injured. This was the 2nd year in a row that the final heat was stopped because a boat flipped at Madison. Thunderstorms delayed racing the entire weekend and were the reason officials called the race early. The winner was named J. Michael Kelly based on earlier preliminary heats.

2023 Water Follies: Tri-Cities Washington

After a spectacular weekend of racing, Corey Peabody and the U-9 Beacon Plumbing Strong Racing team captured the Columbia Cup and their second win of the racing season. The final heat was full of controversy when 3 boats had start violations for crossing the start/finish line early.

This weekend in Seattle is the final race of the season and the last chance for all 9 of these teams to score points and capture the season high points Championship. Learn all about the drivers, the teams they drive for, and the history of the boats below.

2023 Seattle Seafair Unlimited Hydroplane Teams

Get all the details about race times and planned events this weekend at Seafair.com.