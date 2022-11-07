Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Lighted Boat Parade in Tri-Cities

A long-standing Tri-Cities tradition returns this winter to spread Christmas cheer as the Lighted Boat Parade returns for 2022.

It's not Christmas in Tri-Cities without boats decked out in beautiful lights flashing brightly as they float down the Columbia River.

When is the Lighted Boat Parade?

The 2022 Lighted Boat Parade will take place on December 2nd-3rd, 2022.

Where is the best place to watch the Lighted Boat Parade?

Columbia Park, Howard Amon Park, stores, restaurants, and hotels with a riverfront view, and Columbia Point Park have the best views of the boats.

The Lighted Boat Parade has been a Tri-Cities tradition since 1964 and is one of the biggest highlights of the year for the area. There have been so many memorable boat entrants in the past and we can't wait to see what the Clover Island Yacht Club comes up with this year! If you've never seen the parade before, check out this video from 2017 that highlights some of the boats you could see this year!

