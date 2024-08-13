2 Fatal Accidents in the Last 24 Hours on Washington Highways

24 hours of tragic accidents on Washington highways are a reminder that the dangers of summer driving are not over.

2 Different Fatal Collisions in 24 Hours on Washington Highways

Washington State Patrol reported two fatal collisions in the last few days causing traffic delays and road closures, but also a reminder of how dangerous summertime roads still are. Summertime every year is the most deadly time for Washington State roadways according to the Washington State Patrol. Yesterday ( August 12, 2024), a tragic accident happened on US Highway 101 near milepost 250 in Clallam County. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax from the Washington State Patrol shared details about the incident on X, noting that the highway was fully blocked as authorities investigated. The collision involved two vehicles, and Weatherwax extended condolences to those affected. By 4:46 PM the same day, the roadway was reopened after being closed for several hours.

The Second Fatal Accident Occurred This Morning

Then this morning (August 13, 2024), another fatal accident was reported on State Route 169 near the Kummer Bridge, just south of Black Diamond. Trooper Rick Johnson provided an update on the single-vehicle crash, which involved only the driver and caused the road to be fully closed for approximately 90 minutes while an investigation ensued. The Kummer Bridge, a historic steel truss structure spanning the Green River, is a key thoroughfare for the region.

Both incidents are a reminder that the deadly stats for summer driving still ring true even with fall just around the corner. The Washington State Patrol continues to investigate these tragic events and urges drivers to slow down and stay safe on Washington's many highways as summer winds down.