18 Years Of Attending Seahawks Games, Last Nights Was Special

I still can't talk normal, have only slept a couple hours, and can not get over the natural high from last nights Seahawks MNF win over the Denver Broncos. Yes, I was lucky enough to experience Seahawks history from the 5th row of the south end-zone last night in Seattle. If you had a ticket to this game and you sold it, you missed one of the all time classic games. Everyone that was there will never forget it!

WHY WAS THIS GAME SPECIAL?

First let me give you some prospective. I have been going to Seahawks games for 18 years regularly. I was there for both NFC Championship games and pretty much every game for the last 15 years. Last nights win over Wilson and the Broncos has to be top 4 games I have ever experienced live. Why?

THE CROWD NOISE WAS BACK

The last few years the Seahawks stadium has not been to the same sound level as it was from 2005 to 2014. After the loss to the Patriots in Superbowl 49, the ticket holders I sit next to and I thought the noise level dropped dramatically. That all changed last night live on MNF. Everyone I talked to said the same thing, "that was the loudest crowd in FOREVER!" From the first play to the last, the 12's brought the noise making it hard on the Broncos all night.

THE SEAHAWKS PLAYED AS A TEAM

There has been a split in the locker room of the Seahawks for quite a while. Whispers started after the loss to the Patriots and grew louder as angry teammates left. After Russel Wilson left, I found it interesting that all those "angry" ex-players have been spotted all over the Seahawks facilities helping to mentor this young team. Players that have been hanging out at practices and showed up last night at the game include: Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, Doug Baldwin, Kj Wright, Michael Bennett, and Richardo Lockette. I think these leaders hanging out is part of the reason for the fight we saw at Lumen Field last night.

WITNESSING A NEW BEGINNING I heard it over and over again in the stadium last night. This feels like 2012 when the Superbowl team started to gel. If your a Seahawks fan, you should be really excited for this season. I have no idea what the record will look like at the end, but I know it will at least be a lot of fun to watch it happen!