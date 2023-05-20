176-MPH Speeding Teen Busted in Washington County, Oregon

Teenager Busted Speeding 176-MPH

How was a teenager on I-5 caught driving over 170 miles per hour?

Washington County Sheriff Spots Speeding BMW

A Washington County Sheriff on I-5 in Oregon was running Speed Patrols when they both saw and heard a speeding BMW. The Washington County Sheriff was near the Highway-217 exit between Beaverton & West Slope when he used Lidar (laser) to clock the 2016 BMW M3 as it drove north down I-5 traveling at 176 MPH. Yes, I said 176 miles per hour!

Sheriff Calls Ahead for Backup

After clocking the BMW at 176-MPH, the Sheriff used his radio to call ahead for backup from other patrol cars farther down I-5. One Sheriff Deputy was in his patrol car farther down I-5 near the Nyberg Street exit and saw the speeding BMW M3 take the exit ramp. While the BMW was stopped at the on-ramp, multiple officers quickly used their patrol cars to block the BMW in and kept him from eluding and endangering more people.

The Driver of the Speeding 2016 BMW M3 was Only 19

The driver of the 176-MPH BMW M3 was a 19-year-old kid named Milo Schneider. After deputies blocked and pinned Schneider in his car at the on-ramp, he cooperated with officers and was arrested without incident. The teen even admitted to the arresting deputies that he had looked down at the speedometer and saw 183-MPH before stopping at the Nyberg Street exit.

After being stopped, the teen was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. I looked up the cost of a used 2016 BMW M3 and they start at $40,000. So how could a 19-year-old kid afford a $40,000 used 170+MPH BMW M3? I guess he can answer that question to the judge in court, but something tells me soon he won't be able to afford another one.

