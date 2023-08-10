15 Seahawks Stars You WON’T See Tonight in First Preseason Game

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in their first preseason game but these 15 stars will NOT be suiting up.

Seahawks vs Vikings: Seahawks Stars You Won't See Play Tonight

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Minnesota Vikings tonight at Lumen Field for the first preseason game of the year. It seems like Seattle almost always plays the Vikings in the preseason and usually, it is in Seattle (played in 2011, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and would have in 2020). Tonight both teams have high hopes for the season but neither will be putting their best on the field. That has been normal the past few seasons, but especially tonight for a few different reasons.

Seattle Seahawks Nursing Injuries to Star Players

Sometimes NFL teams play their starters a few drives in the first preseason game but that will mostly not be the case tonight. Not only are the Seattle Seahawks going to sit almost all the starters tonight, but half of those on the list are injured. The word is that most of the injuries are not serious and shouldn't interfere with the start of the regular season. It does mean that we probably won't see those starters at all on the field until the official NFL season starts on week one when it matters. So which Seattle Seahawks stars are we not going to see tonight?