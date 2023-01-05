14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick

A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her.

The Girl Was Last Seen in Kennewick

#UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time.

The 14-year-old girl has been missing since New Year's Eve and her name is Angelic Waldrop. Police released the missing report on Wednesday evening asking for any information about the missing girl.

Where Was Angelic Waldrop Last Seen?

Police say the last time the girl was seen was near Haney Road in Kennewick on a doorbell camera around 3 in the morning. She was wearing red plaid pajama pants, a white and black sweater, black-framed glasses, and was carrying a backpack and a blanket. She is 90 pounds, around 5'1" tall, has 3 piercings in each ear, and has long brown hair.

Police Think the Girl is Endangered

WSP has not released many details about why they think the young girl is endangered, but they mention it multiple times in their release. If you have any information about this case, please contact the police at 509-628-0333 regarding case 23-000032.