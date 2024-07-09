Busted 105 MPH in a 60 Zone: How Much Will It Cost in Washington?

How much will speeding over 100 mph in a 60 sone cost you in Washington State?

Washington State Patrol Busts 100+ MPH Speeder

It is weird how this same question came up almost a year ago with a different speeder getting busted at over 100 MPH. The Washington State Patrol recently caught a speeder on State Route 2 in Douglas County traveling at 105 mph in a 60 mph zone. They shared the catch on social media to share the serious possible consequences of speeding. According to Washington State law, exceeding the posted speed limit by 40 mph or more incurs a mandatory $411 fine. Drivers may also face charges of Negligent Driving in the Second Degree, adding an additional $250 penalty. That would be just the beginning of the calculated costs including insurance or liability lawsuits.

Washington's Basic Speed Law, explained in RCW 46.61.400, requires drivers to adjust their speed based on conditions to prevent accidents and ensure road safety. This law is meant to prioritize the importance of driving responsibly to avoid risks on the road.

The Washington State Patrol says speeding violations, especially over 100 mph, will most likely lead to significant financial penalties, a potential license suspension, and much higher insurance premiums. Reckless driving at that speed also not only endangers the lives of those in the speeding car but poses a serious threat to other people around them. I think the Washington State Patrol is hoping all these facts, along with the possibility of over $700 in fines and fees, might keep your foot out of it this summer and hopefully save lives at the same time.