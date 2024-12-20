100 MPH Wind & 50-Foot Waves Impact Washington Coast This Weekend

The National Weather Service is warning Washington could experience a series of intense storms this weekend with powerful hurricane-force winds.

Powerful Storms Set to Impact Washington with High Winds and Giant Waves

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Office of the Pacific Coast (NWS OPC), the storms are expected to bring dangerous conditions to the region, including winds nearing 100 mph and waves possibly of 50 feet tall or more.

The first two storms in this series are already making their presence known, with significant wind and wave activity affecting the coast. These storms, while formidable, are only the beginning. The most intense of the three systems is currently brewing in the far West Pacific. Expected to generate winds nearing 100 mph and waves surpassing 50 feet, this third storm poses the greatest risk for coastal areas, especially along the Washington coast.

The combination of strong winds and massive waves is likely to cause hazardous conditions for boaters or anyone near the water. Coastal communities may also face flooding or heavy erosion, especially in areas that are already vulnerable to high surf. The NWS has issued warnings for residents and visitors to stay clear of the coastline as the storms move closer. Long-period swells, which have already reached the western U.S., will likely intensify over the weekend.

The NWS is urging everyone in affected areas to stay informed and take necessary precautions, especially in the coming days as conditions continue to deteriorate. Residents are encouraged to monitor weather alerts closely and be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.