100 Inches of Mountain Snow Possible as Arctic Storm Hits Washington

AccuWeather has predicted some crazy numbers after multiple new storms are predicted to hit Washington State by Saturday

Insane Snow Amounts Predicted for Washington State Mountains Before this Saturday

I knew that the weather this week was going to be crazy, but AccuWeather just jumped from crazy to ultra-insane with their new possible prediction. The prediction comes for the upper levels of possible snow in the mountain ranges of Washington, Oregon, and California as multiple storms both large and small hit. Washington has already been hit hard with 29 inches of snow falling in Stevens Pass and 18 inches in Snoqualmie Pass. before Tuesday morning. AccuWeather calls it their AccuWeather Local StormMax and says that 100 inches of snow could fall before this Saturday, January, 13. 2024. They warn that the snow will be measured by feet instead of inches by the end of the weekend. Those predicted numbers are crazy, but not even close as insane as the predicted low temperatures that might be possible.

Sub-Zero Temperatures Predicted

The coldest temperatures predicted in the northwest before Saturday are not in Washington or Oregon but in Montana. AccuWeather is predicting lows of -40 possible in Great Falls, Montana. The much colder air will drop snow levels all over the northwest with even coastal cities like Seattle and Portland expecting snow storms. The worst of the storms will hit Washington State on Friday and last into Saturday bringing severe cold and snow accumulation. Sunday should bring a break in the winter weather, although it will be a short break with more strong winter storms expected to flow into the area next week. If you prayed for snowy winter weather recently, I am putting this on you! Stay warm Washington and be safe! Read their full report at AccuWeather.com.