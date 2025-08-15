Country Star Zach Top Coming to Kennewick for Two-Night Run This November

102.7 KORD is proud to welcome country music’s rising star, Zach Top, to the Toyota Center in Kennewick for not one, but two incredible shows. Saturday, November 22, and Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Zach Top Live at Toyota Center: Two Nights of Country Hits Coming to Kennewick

We've got your free tickets as well, plus what a great line-up too. It's Zach Top's Cold Beer & Country Music Tour 2025 with special guest Jake Worthington

Get our free mobile app

Born and raised in Sunnyside, Washington, Zach has been setting the world on fire with his traditional country sound and huge country radio hits like Sounds Like The Radio and You Lie.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

102.7 KORD Welcomes Zach Top to Kennewick for Back-to-Back Shows

You can expect a high-energy performance filled with crowd favorites, heartfelt ballads, and maybe even a few surprises along the way.

Local Presale Details:

Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025

Time: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Radio Passcode: TANLINES

This presale is your chance to secure tickets before they become available to the public, so mark your calendar and be ready when the clock strikes 10.

Public On-Sale:

Date: Friday, August 22, 2025

Time: 10 a.m.

Whether you’ve been a Zach Top fan from the start or you’re just discovering his music, this two-night stop in Kennewick promises to be one of the hottest country concerts of the year.

Tickets will be available through the Toyota Center’s official box office and authorized ticketing outlets.

Make sure you download the KORD mobile app, as we'll be giving away tickets left and right to the show, and you don't want to miss out on a great night of music with Zach Top in the Tri-Cities.

READ NEXT: Benton Franklin Fair Announces "All Star" Line-Up For 2025

No Way: 10 of the Biggest Artists To Ever Play the Spokane Arena Did these 10 massively famous musical artists ever play the Spokane Arena? You'll be surprised! Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals