Tri-Cities: Zach Top Offers Up $25 Tickets – Here are the Details
Everyone is excited for Zach Top at the Toyota Center this weekend in Kennewick.
He won the CMA award for best new artist, and he's from Sunnyside, Washington, and it's a Zach Top homecoming for his family and fans, and he's announced $25 tickets for this weekend's shows
The Toyota Center just posted this on their Facebook page:
A Message from Zach Top:
I want everyone to have a chance to come out and see my shows! If you haven’t grabbed a ticket yet, swing by the box office on the day of the show — you can pick up tickets for just $25 while supplies last. Can’t wait to see you there!
The Toyota Center Box Office opens at 12 PM on Saturday, 11/22, and Sunday, 11/23.
Please note: the Toyota Center is a cashless venue.
So get those tickets before they are gone, and we'll see you at the show!
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals