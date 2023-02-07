You Could Score This Amazing Pasco Washington Property for $150,000

Peek Inside This Pasco Washington Home You Could Own For $150,000

We all know has housing prices in the Tri-Cities have escalated but what if you could get a pretty sweet deal for $150,000? This property got me droolin' because of the great deal that it could be.



A home in Pasco Washington is going up for auction and it could be a steal of a deal.

The property is located at 224 North 7th avenue in Pasco Washington and if you are the highest bidder, this home could be yours.

Booker Auction company is bringing this property to market the bidding starts on February 8th at 10 AM and will conclude on February 15th at 1 PM. Its current starting bid is $150,000.00 and if you are lucky enough, you could get this house at a great price.

Take a peek inside this Pasco Home:

Here's what the auction sight says about the property:

Welcome home to Historic Downtown Pasco. This 1930-built home has a lot to offer in the heart of Pasco. Featuring a 3290 sq ft detached garage and a large lot. Don't miss your opportunity to own a piece of Pasco's history.

Just like most financial services and modern business transactions, they require a credit card to register. This is mostly for identification purposes (it's the easiest way to tell if a real person is registering online).

All invoices with a total due of $250 or less will automatically be charged to your card on file. You will receive an email reflecting your payment as soon as it is processed.

If you've been looking for an investment property or a forever home, this property in Pasco might be for you. You can check out more details on the auction here.

