Yes, the Simpsons Are Linked to This Small Charming Oregon Town

Most people know Matt Groening as the mastermind behind the iconic television show, The Simpsons, but did you know the inspiration for Springfield, home of the Simpson family came from a small Oregon town?



It seems like the Simpsons have been on television forever but its humble origin lies with their creator Matt Groening.

Fans have long speculated where the fictional Springfield is located and Groening tried for years to avoid the revelation but a few years back, it was revealed where the true inspiration for Springfield came from.

Who Is Matt Groening?

Matt Groening is an American cartoonist, animator, screenwriter, producer, and voice actor who works in animation and comic books.

He is best known for creating The Simpsons as well as Futurama.

Before his success with these shows, he had already established himself as a cartoonist in Life in Hell.

His work has been nominated for numerous awards including winning 13 Primetime Emmy Awards, 11 for the Simpsons, and 2 for Futurama.

Where Is The Simpson's Town Of Springfield Located?

Groening for years wanted "Springfield" to be "Anywhere, USA" so the actual location has never been revealed but Groening did finally come clean in 2012 when polls named Springfield Oregon as the third most likely and popular choice for the Simpsons hometown.

Out of 16 towns named Springfield, Groening sent a plaque to the town inscribed with 'Yo to Springfield Oregon - the real Springfield".

As a Portland Oregon native, Groening used the name of a town that is next to Eugene Oregon. He has often said that he felt Springfield was a secret because he wanted the fans to have their own mental picture of where Springfield was located.

So now you know that Springfield Oregon served as part of the inspiration for The Simpsons.

