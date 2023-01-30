If you love dogs and want to make a change in your life, you could own this amazing kennel located right in Richland Washington.



If you could change your life and follow that dream of helping out animals, there might be a way to do that right here in Tri-Cities Washington.

I noticed this amazing property posting on Facebook, take a peek inside and I'll give you the details of the property after you check out the pictures:

Yes Dog Lovers! Own Your Own Dog Kennel in Richland Washington Peek inside this amazing dog kennel property for sale in Richland Washington

Kennel Connect posted these details about this Richland Washington property:

Look no further than Richland, Washington where you will find the unique opportunity to own this 47-year-established boarding facility and custom contemporary home on 5 beautiful country acres!

Properties like this don't come along often. Let us walk you through this one-of-a-kind property and you will be amazed! First, step inside the beautiful boarding facility which has been proudly serving the community for nearly half a century. Featuring a total of 39 runs between two dedicated commercial kennel buildings, this facility offers plenty of creative opportunities to run your business while seamlessly and simultaneously managing your own personal dogs. In the main building, you will find a front reception area, office, prep kitchen, laundry facilities, storage areas and bathroom. This is a turnkey sale and offers everything you need to continue making consistent profits with very little local competition.

The original 3,400 sq ft home has been completely renovated by professional designer Aaron Magula of Dream Builders and offers a contemporary and industrial feel. This pristine space boasts a chef's kitchen, an impressive master suite, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms, and a finished walkout basement.

This might be the ultimate dream right here in Tri-Cities, you can get more details below: