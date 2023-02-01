WA Massage Therapist is Suspended, Accused of 3rd Degree Rape

Due to sexual misconduct allegations, a Yakima massage therapist is suspended.

40-year-old Jesus Bautista Rodriguez is accused of sexually assaulting a client in 2021. The client told the spa owner and Rodriguez was fired from the facility. According to a statement from the Washington State Department of Health:

State health officials suspended the license of Yakima County massage therapist Jesus Bautista Rodriguez (MA60736453) pending further legal action. Rodriguez allegedly exhibited a pattern of sexual misconduct against clients. Rodriguez has been charged with third-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court.

Rodriguez pleaded not guilty to the rape charge.

During the suspension, Rodriguez cannot practice as a massage therapist in Washington. He has 21 days from January 31st to contest the charges against him.

After the incident was reported, 4 other women have come forward accusing Rodriguez of sexual misconduct. You can read more from our Fox 11 news partners, here.

