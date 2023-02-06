One Dead, Yakima Police Continue Investigating Home Shooting

A man was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning in Yakima.

Police were called to a residence on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Beech Street just after 2 am on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 29-year-old male.

There were people inside the residence at the time. They reported the man had come to the door with a firearm. A struggle took place between the intruder and one of the residents who was armed. The resident fought with the intruder and shot the man, who died later.

After an investigation, Yakima Police released the residents.

