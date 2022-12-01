Yakima Police Need Your Help to Identify Slippery Suspect

Yakima Police need your help ti to identify the man in the photo.

Police warn you NOT to approach the suspect. He's considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is wanted in connection to a vehicle theft, attempted carjacking, and a hit-and-run accident.

If you know who the suspect is or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Detective Medina with the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6203 or you can email:arturo.medina@yakimawa.gov. If you see the suspect, call 9-1-1. Do NOT approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

