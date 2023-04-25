Yakima Police Need Your Help in Horrific Shooting Death Investigation
A 53-year old man is dead after being shot early Tuesday morning in Yakima.
Police responded to the west alley of the 700 block of South 7th Street just before 2 am. They found the victim unresponsive in the driver's side of a van. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased on arrival.
The Yakima Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Yakima Police Detective Lee at 509-575-6200.
