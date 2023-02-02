Yakima Police Need Your Help to Locate Runaway Teen
Yakima Police are asking for your help to find a missing teen.
15-year-old Zain Chapman-Pratt is listed as a runaway.
Zain is 5'10", weighs about 180 lbs, has black hair, and brown eyes.
Keep an eye out for this missing teen.
If you see Zain Chapman-Pratt, or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-575-6200. You can also reach Detective Scott Gronewald at 509-576-6597.
