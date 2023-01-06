Yakima Police Need Your Help to Find Missing Woman-Where’s Debbie?
Yakima Police need your help to locate a missing woman.
Debbie has been missing since mid-Deceember.
Her real name is Etelbina Marchan. She's known to be homeless and is schizophrenic. Marchan was last seen in the middle of December.
Anyone who has seen Etelbina Marchan or knows where she is, please contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-576-6597.
25 Missing Children From Washington, Do You Recognize anyone?
It's every parent's nightmare. When children go missing from home, school, anywhere, fear sets in. Who took the child, teen, or adult? What happened? Please take a look at these missing children going back to 1971. One of these kids could be your neighbor, a fellow co-worker, or parishioner. Do you have any information about any of these children?
