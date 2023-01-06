Yakima Police need your help to locate a missing woman.

Debbie has been missing since mid-Deceember.

Her real name is Etelbina Marchan. She's known to be homeless and is schizophrenic. Marchan was last seen in the middle of December.

Anyone who has seen Etelbina Marchan or knows where she is, please contact the Yakima Police Department at 509-576-6597.

